Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Turkey ends solitary confinement of German journalist

December 4, 2017 6:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is welcoming a Turkish decision to end the solitary confinement of a German newspaper correspondent detained for months and accused of espionage. But it’s underlining its demand that he and others, held on what Berlin considers political grounds, be released.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday the improvement in Deniz Yucel’s detention conditions is “a small step.” But he added: “it doesn’t change the German government’s demand that German citizens jailed on incomprehensible grounds in Turkey be released.”

Yucel, a German-Turkish journalist for the daily Die Welt, was arrested Feb. 14. Turkish authorities accuse him of disseminating terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, as well as espionage. Yucel denies the allegations.

He’s one of nine Germans the Foreign Ministry says are being held in Turkey over “political accusations.”

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.