UK’s Johnson travels to Iran in hopes of freeing prisoner

December 8, 2017 1:00 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson plans to go to Iran in an effort to win the release of a British-Iranian national imprisoned on charges of trying to overthrow the government.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Johnson would meet with Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammed Javad Zarif, on Saturday to discuss “a number of consular cases involving dual nationals,” along with other bilateral issues.

Johnson is under pressure to win the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 38-year-old charity worker imprisoned in April 2016 after she was accused of plotting against Iran’s government.

Johnson complicated matters when he incorrectly stated last month that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists when she was arrested. Her husband says she was visiting family.

Johnson also plans to travel to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

