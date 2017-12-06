Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN envoy meets North Korean foreign minister

December 6, 2017 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A senior United Nations official and North Korea’s foreign minister have held talks in Pyongyang.

Jeffrey Feltman, the U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs, met with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Thursday, the second full day of the highest-level U.N. visit to the North since 2010. He arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a four or five-day stay.

It’s not immediately known what the two discussed. According to North Korea’s state-run media, Feltman discussed U.N. assistance and operations in North Korea in a meeting with the vice foreign minister on Wednesday.

Six U.N. agencies, with about 50 international staff, are represented in the North.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The visit by Feltman, an American citizen and former State Department official, comes just after Pyongyang’s launch of its most advanced missile to date.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.