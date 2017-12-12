University of Oklahoma regent ignites outrage; board to meet

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is scheduled to meet for the first time since one of its members compared gay people to pedophiles.

OU regents will meet Tuesday amid calls for board member Kirk Humphreys to resign. He made the comments on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

An OU alumni group called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys’ “ignorant” words. OU’s president said he disagreed with the views.

Humphreys said in a statement Monday night that he regretted his comments and that he didn’t mean to equate gay people with pedophiles. He also told The Oklahoman he’s morally opposed to homosexuality and that he should be able to freely express that belief.