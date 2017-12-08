Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in midday trading on Wall Street as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and progress in Britain’s talks about leaving the European Union.

Technology stocks are helping lead the way, as they have all year. Health care stocks are also gaining. Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped 7 percent after The New York Times reported that an activist hedge fund has taken a stake in the company.

Advertisement

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

US employers add 228K jobs, unemployment rate stays 4.1 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 228,000 jobs in November, a sign of the job market’s enduring strength in its ninth year of economic recovery.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

The economy is expanding at a healthy pace, and in many cases employers are scrambling to hire enough qualified workers. Over the past six months, growth has exceeded an annual rate of 3 percent, the first time that’s happened since 2014. Consumer confidence has reached its highest level since 2000.

Healthy hiring and a low unemployment rate have yet to push up wages, which rose 2.5 percent in November compared with a year earlier. The last time unemployment was this low, wages were rising at a 4 percent rate.

CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE

Trump signs 2-week spending bill to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown and keep the federal government running through Dec. 22.

The president signed the two-week spending bill at the White House after the House and Senate acted to prevent a government shutdown this weekend.

The White House and congressional leaders are negotiating a longer-term agreement.

The measure funds government agencies from the Defense Department to the IRS. It also makes money available to several states running out of funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The popular program provides medical care to more than 8 million children.

The White House and lawmakers say the bill will give them more time to negotiate several end-of-year agenda items, including the budget, a children’s health program and hurricane aid.

CONGRESS-TAXES

Collins may change vote if GOP reneges on her changes

(Information in the following story is from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she may change her vote on the GOP tax overhaul if her amendments are not included in the final measure.

She tells WABI-TV she won’t make a final decision until she sees what comes out of a conference committee.

Collins joined the majority in a 51-49 vote, after her amendments on property tax and medical expense deductions were included. She says she also secured a promise from House and Senate leaders to remove the threat of a 4 percent cut to Medicare.

Collins is facing criticism in her home state over the tax plan that would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax breaks for families and individuals. On Thursday, police arrested nine protesters at her Portland office.

TRUMP-CONSUMER AGENCY

Trump warns that Wells Fargo penalties ‘will not be dropped’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says government fines and penalties against Wells Fargo “will not be dropped” and is warning that they could be “substantially increased.”

The president is writing on Twitter following a report that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking at whether Wells Fargo should pay millions of dollars in fines over allegations of mortgage lending abuse.

Trump tweets that the fines and penalties for the bank’s “bad acts against their customers … will not be dropped, as has incorrectly been reported, but will be pursued and, if anything, substantially increased.”

Wells Fargo said in October it would refund customers who were wrongly charged with mortgage rate lock extension fees between 2013 and 2017.

Trump tweets, “I will cut Regs but make penalties severe when caught cheating!”

NET NEUTRALITY-PUBLIC UPROAR

Net-neutrality fans speak up as FCC set to strike down rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday folks are talking about net neutrality, a dense and often technical issue that has been argued over for years in tech and telecom circles.

That’s because the Federal Communications Commission will vote next Thursday to gut Obama-era rules meant to stop broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

The protests aren’t likely to stop the agency’s vote. Activists hope getting people involved pushes Congress to overrule the agency.

There have been 750,000 calls made to Congress through a website run by groups that advocate for net neutrality since the FCC unveiled its plan a few days before Thanksgiving. There are comments all over social media, and protesters gathered at more than 700 Verizon stores Thursday.

FACEBOOK-SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY

Can better policies prevent workplace sexual harassment?

NEW YORK (AP) — Can better policies prevent workplace sexual harassment? Experts say it’s not just about what’s on the books but how the rules are enforced.

In an unusual move for a big company, Facebook on Friday publicly released its policies against workplace harassment. This includes enforcement procedures and how it investigates complaints.

The company says it wants to help other companies create better policies, and ideally prompt them to publish their own procedures too. Facebook says it is “not perfect” but wants other businesses to release policies too, so companies can “learn from each other.

Facebook’s move on Friday follows Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s post over the weekend warning of a potential backlash against women and urging companies to put clear policies in place on how they handle sexual harassment allegations.

WINTER WEATHER-DEEP SOUTH

Wintry forecast prompts flight cancellations

ATLANTA (AP) — Airlines are canceling flights in Atlanta as a precaution due to the wintry forecast.

Delta Air Lines has canceled 125 flights Friday through its hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Southwest Airline also canceled more than 40 flights.

Both airlines are preparing for the storm by having staff members de-ice planes, which could cause some delays.

Delta says some fees have been waived for passengers scheduled to fly on Friday.

DELTA-NEW BAGGAGE FEES

New Delta charges for baggage on discount flights to Europe

NEW YORK (AP) — Travelers looking to take a cheap Delta Air Lines will soon need to pay for even one piece of checked baggage when flying to Europe or North Africa.

The airline said this week that it will charge Basic Economy passengers $60 for the first bag and $100 for a second. The fees will apply to tickets bought after Dec. 6 and for flights after April 10 originating from the U.S. and Canada.

There is no change in policy for more expensive international flight tickets or for flights to other regions. Delta is currently expanding its Basic Economy flights for overseas travelers.

For domestic travel, Delta already charges $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second.

TOYOTA-NEW AVALON

Toyota to announce new Avalon big car at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota will introduce a revamped Avalon full-size car at the Detroit auto show in January. The new car will arrive in showrooms in the spring. It comes at a time when full-size car sales are falling because U.S. buyers continue to favor SUVs.

But Executive Vice President Bob Carter says there are still a significant number of people who want a large, premium car. He says sales in the segment have fallen because automakers haven’t introduced any innovative cars in the segment for years.

The Avalon will be built on Toyota’s new global underpinnings that also produced the new Camry midsize car.

Avalon sales fell almost 30 percent through November according to Autodata Corp.