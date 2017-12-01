Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Asian stocks mostly higher following tech recovery, oil deal

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher today after a recovery of technology stocks on Wall Street. An agreement among key crude exporting countries to extend oil production cuts also boosted sentiment. But Chinese stocks lost ground after weak factory data.

In China, the latest Caixin purchasing managers’ index showed that factory activity fell to its lowest level in five months in November while confidence about the business outlook also dropped. The indicator that shows a snapshot of operating conditions in China’s manufacturing economy registered 50.8 last month, down from 51.0 in October.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow Jones industrial average finished with its biggest gain since March and pushed it past the 24,000 mark for the first time. The Dow jumped 1.4 percent to 24,272.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 0.8 percent to 2,647.58 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent to 6,873.97. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked 0.1 percent to 1,544.14.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $57.50 per barrel.

The dollar edged ahead against the yen and fell slightly against the euro.

Tesla builds world’ biggest battery in Australian Outback

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — The world’s biggest lithium-ion battery has plugged into an Australian state power grid, easily delivering on Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk’s 100-day guarantee.

Musk promised to build the 100-megawatt battery within 100 days of the contracts being signed at the end of September or hand it over to the South Australia state government for free.

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill announced Friday the battery began dispatching power into the state grid on Thursday afternoon, providing 70 megawatts as temperatures rose above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

The official launch came a little over 60 days after the deal was signed. But crucially, it came on the first day of the Australian summer — the season when power usage soars due to air conditioning use.

Tesla says the battery has the capacity to power 30,000 homes for up to an hour in the event of a severe blackout, but is more likely to be called into action to boost supply during peak demand periods.

South Australia, which relies heavily on solar and wind-generated energy, has been scrambling to find a way to bolster its fragile power grid since the entire state suffered a blackout during a storm last year. Further blackouts plagued the state over the next few months.

US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. oil refineries that are unable to sell a dirty fuel waste product at home are exporting vast quantities of it to India instead.

Petroleum coke, the leftover from refining Canadian tar sands and other heavy crude, is cheaper and burns hotter than coal. But it also contains more planet-warming carbon and far more heart- and lung-damaging sulfur — a key reason few American companies use it.

An Associated Press investigation finds that refineries are sending it around the world instead, especially to energy-hungry India, which last year got almost a fourth of the fuel grade “petcoke” the U.S. ships. In 2016, the U.S. sent more than 8 million metric tons of petcoke to India — about 20 times more than in 2010, and enough to fill the Empire State Building eight times.

The petcoke burned in countless factories and plants is contributing to dangerously filthy air in India.

Industry officials say petcoke has been an important fuel for decades, and its use recycles a waste product.

Health and environmental advocates say the U.S. is exporting an environmental problem. The U.S. is the biggest producer and exporter of petcoke in the world.

White House: Bahrain promotes $9B in deals with US companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Bahrain’s crown prince promoted $9 billion in commercial deals with U.S. companies during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

The deals include the purchase of F-16 fighter planes and the extension of a defense cooperation agreement between the countries for 15 years.

Trump had said during a brief media availability before Thursday’s meeting that Bahrain is “doing a lot of business” with the U.S. and “buying a lot of things.” He cited the $9 billion figure.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa says the visit was important to the kingdom and the 100-year relationship between the two countries.

He says the U.S. and Bahrain will continue to strengthen ties that the people of both countries have benefited from.

Japan inflation ticks up, jobless rate at 2.8 pct in October

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports its core inflation rate rose 0.8 percent in October, a slight increase from the month before, while the jobless rate remained steady at a very low 2.8 percent.

The data reported Friday add to indications of a stable recovery, although the rate of price increases is well below the 2 percent official target.

Inflation excluding volatile food prices and energy was only 0.2 percent, suggesting much of the increase in prices was related to energy costs. Electricity rates jumped 8 percent and the price of kerosene, used to heat many homes, climbed 21 percent.

Household incomes rose nearly 3 percent in October from a year earlier while spending was flat.

Japan’s economy has picked up in recent months largely thanks to revived demand for exports across the region.

Radio broadcaster Cumulus files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Radio broadcasting company Cumulus Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and entered into a restructuring agreement with some of its lenders to reduce its debt by $1 billion.

Atlanta-based Cumulus says its programming, operations and sales will continue normally throughout the process. It says it has enough cash on hand and doesn’t need to seek debtor-in-possession financing.

Cumulus owns and operates 446 radio stations nationwide. Its radio network segment, Westwood One, provides syndicated content across 8,000 affiliated broadcast radio stations and partners. It is also the lead provider of country music through its NASH brand.

CEO Mary Berner says the company has reversed years of declining ratings and revenue, but is burdened by debt it accumulated in previous years.

Commission seeks fracking ban in watershed supplying NYC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A commission that oversees water quality for the watershed that supplies Philadelphia and half of New York City with drinking water is taking another step toward permanently banning natural gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday published regulations to enact a formal ban on drilling and fracking, the technique that’s spurred a U.S. production boom in shale gas and oil. It also puts additional restrictions on the industry disposing wastewater within the watershed or using water from the river and its tributaries.

The commission imposed a moratorium on drilling and fracking in 2010 and voted in September to start the process of a ban. Hearings and a public comment period are to follow, with a final vote possible next year.

The area supplies drinking water to 15 million people.

Judge rules Talcum powder case has jurisdiction in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a St. Louis court has jurisdiction in a lawsuit alleging that Johnson & Johnson products containing talcum powder caused a woman’s ovarian cancer.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison’s ruling on Wednesday preserves a $110.5 million verdict. Lois Slemp of Virginia is one of 59 plaintiffs, with only two from Missouri.

Slemp’s lawyers contended Missouri has jurisdiction because New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson uses a Union, Missouri, company to label, package and distribute talcum products.

Johnson & Johnson lawyers argued the Missouri company is only one of its contractors, and should not establish jurisdiction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the ruling prevents the case from being appealed until the other plaintiffs’ cases are resolved.

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson said the company will appeal.

American Airlines vows to take steps against racial bias

DALLAS (AP) — Under pressure from the NAACP, American Airlines is promising changes in the way it trains employees and handles passenger complaints about racially biased treatment.

The airline announced the steps Thursday after a meeting between CEO Doug Parker and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

The civil-rights group issued a “travel advisory” in October warning African-Americans they could face discrimination when flying on American. The alert followed several high-profile incidents including one involving an organizer of the Women’s March who was booted from a flight after a dispute over her seat.

American pledged to hire an outside firm to review its diversity in hiring and promotion, train all 120,000 employees to counteract so-called implicit bias, create a special team to review passengers’ discrimination complaints, and improve resolution of employee complaints about bias.

UAW caucus nominates Missouri official to be next president

DETROIT (AP) — An influential caucus of United Auto Workers leaders has nominated a regional director from Missouri to become the union’s next president.

Gary Jones will lead a slate of candidates to be voted on at the union’s convention in June. In most cases, candidates are elected after being nominated by the caucus of local union leaders.

Jones likely will replace Dennis Williams and take over a 400,000-member union that is dealing with a bribery scandal and stalled efforts to organize workers at foreign-owned auto plants in the south.

Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel was nominated to return to his post. Vice President Cindy Estrada and Regional Directors Rory Gamble and Terry Dittes were nominated for three vice president posts.

Williams will retire, as will Vice Presidents Jimmy Settles and Norwood Jewell.

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra to pay Danone for recall

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An arbitration tribunal has ordered New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra to pay Danone of France $125 million for recall costs stemming from a 2013 food scare.

The recall was made out of concerns, which proved later to be untrue, that some Fonterra products supplied to four Danone Nutricia baby formula plants in Asia were tainted by botulism.

Danone recalled products from eight regional markets.

Fonterra said Friday that it was disappointed over the ruling by an arbitration tribunal in Singapore. It says its supplier agreement with Danone made it not liable for the recall costs.

Danone issued a statement welcoming the decision.

Fonterra is a cooperative owned by more than 10,500 farmers and enjoys a near monopoly on New Zealand milk. It is the world’s biggest dairy exporter.