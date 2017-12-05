Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares decline after tech stocks slump on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia today after a lackluster session on Wall Street, where technology stocks tumbled. Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. tax legislation and Brexit negotiations.

On Wall Street yesterday telecom stocks, banks and other sectors that stand to benefit the most from Washington’s drive to cut corporate tax rates jumped, but technology stocks slumped, giving up a chunk of the gains that made them the best-performing part of the market by far this year. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 2,639.44, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2 percent to 24,290.05. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.1 percent, to 6,775.37.

The European Union and Britain ended a flurry of top-level diplomacy on Monday without a deal on the terms of their divorce, as agreement on how to maintain an open Irish border after Brexit slipped out of the negotiators’ grasp. But the two sides said they were within striking distance of consensus, setting up a hectic negotiating rush ahead of an EU summit next week.

The dollar rose against the yen and fell against the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil inched above $57.50 per barrel.

CONGRESS-BUDGET BATTLE

Trump, congressional leaders plan White House budget meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top lawmakers and the White House say that President Donald Trump and congressional leaders have scheduled a summit to begin sorting out their budget differences. The statements come amid a clash that could produce a partial government shutdown by the weekend.

The meeting, set for Thursday at the White House, comes just a day before federal spending expires that’s needed to keep agencies functioning beyond midnight Friday night. Complicating the search for a pact are disputes over immigration, health and other issues folded into the year-end mix.

Top Republicans have wanted to push a bill through Congress this week keeping government afloat through Dec. 22, giving bargainers more time to seek a longer-term budget pact.

CHINA-CANADA

Canada’s Trudeau says no rushing into trade talks with China

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country has high hopes for a trade agreement with China, but won’t be rushing into negotiations that could affect their economies for generations to come.

On the second day of a visit to Beijing, Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that Canada was “constantly engaged” on trade issues with China as part of exploratory talks on a trade pact launched two years ago.

There were hopes formal talks on an agreement would be announced during Trudeau’s visit, but it appeared that wasn’t going to happen.

Instead, Trudeau touted an agreement with China on the importance of battling climate change and upholding the 2015 Paris agreement.

Trudeau held talks with Premier Li Keqiang on Monday and was due to meet with President Xi Jinping later Tuesday.

FACEBOOK MESSENGER

Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is coming for your kids.

The social media giant is launching a messaging app for children to chat with their parents and with friends approved by their parents.

The free app is aimed at kids under 13, who can’t yet have their own accounts under Facebook’s rules, though they often do.

Messenger Kids comes with a slew of controls for parents. The service won’t let children add their own friends or delete messages — only parents can do that. Kids don’t get a separate Facebook or Messenger account; rather, it’s an extension of a parent’s account. Messenger Kids came out Monday in the U.S. as an app for Apple devices — the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Versions for Android and Amazon’s tablets are coming later.

PAYLESS HEADQUARTERS

Payless trying to sell its Topeka, Kansas, headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Payless ShoeSource is putting its corporate headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, up for sale.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the company is seeking $8.5 million for the headquarters, amid rumors that Payless might leave Topeka.

Payless emerged from bankruptcy in August. In early November, company spokeswoman Meghan Spreer said the company was evaluating its structure. In mid-November, 170 employees were laid off. That came after another 165 employees were laid off in January, and information technology jobs were outsourced.

Spreer confirmed Monday the company is seeking to sell its headquarters.

TAXES-CRUISE INDUSTRY

Tax hike for cruise industry dropped amid Alaska concerns

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The cruise industry has dodged a tax increase after Alaska’s U.S. senators helped strike the provision from the tax bill that passed the Senate.

The bill approved early Saturday includes other provisions that Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan hailed as significant for Alaskans, including allowing oil and gas drilling on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Murkowski called the package “a critical milestone in our efforts to secure Alaska’s future.”

CONGRESS BUDGET

House conservatives working to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) —House GOP conservatives may be making headway in their effort to keep the government open through Dec. 30 instead of setting up a pre-Christmas deadline for a potential bipartisan budget deal.

Conservative Rep. Mark Meadows is among those who worry that the leadership’s proposed Dec. 22 deadline might set up Republicans for a fleecing at the hands of Democrats.

The North Carolina Republican and about a dozen other conservatives temporarily withheld their votes on a key procedural motion on the GOP tax bill to register their displeasure.

Meadows said after Monday’s vote that House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to consider a delay until Dec. 30. He said, “there’s a whole lot more pressure to get home for Christmas than there is for New Year’s.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES-NAACP

NAACP lauds American Airlines but keeps travel advisory

DALLAS (AP) — Civil-rights activists are praising American Airlines’ plan to train employees to counteract bias in treating passengers, but the NAACP is still warning African-Americans about flying on the airline.

The NAACP has not lifted the October “travel advisory” it issued after what it called a pattern of disturbing incidents involving African-American passengers on American. NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the group wants to ensure American follows through on promises.

CEO Doug Parker has defended the airline, but after a meeting last week with officials from the NAACP and other groups, American outlined a four-part plan including “implicit-bias” training for all 120,000 employees next year.

WOOLWORTH-CIVIL RIGHTS

Famed site of Nashville sit-ins honors past with new eatery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Civil rights leaders have helped reopen a famed site of sit-ins in 1960, the Woolworth building in downtown Nashville, as a restaurant.

During Monday’s event at the renovated Woolworth on 5th, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia recalled via a webcam when people spit on him and others, put out cigarettes on them and poured coffee on them as they sat at segregated lunch counters at Woolworth and elsewhere in Nashville.

A couple of others who participated in the sit-ins also attended the event run by Lipscomb University.

Restaurant entrepreneur Tom Morales has transformed the space to how it looked in 1960, with the rebuilt counter. It will feature 1950s and 1960s rock and soul music, dancing, spoken word and plays. The building was most recently a Dollar General.

NISSAN-ELECTRIC CAR

Nissan undaunted by bid to stop electric vehicle tax credits

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — The head of Nissan Motor Co.’s operations in North America says the company is undaunted by congressional efforts to do away with a federal tax credit for plug-in electric vehicles.

Boasting a 40 percent increase in battery range to 150 miles (240 kilometers), the 2018 Leaf will hit dealerships early in the new year with a sticker price of just under $30,000. But that’s before a $7,500 federal tax credit that has been a major selling point for buyers of the previous version of the Leaf or other electric offerings from companies like Tesla or General Motors.

The tax credit could disappear if the House version of a federal tax overhaul bill prevails in negotiations with the Senate, which included the incentive in the bill it passed last week.

BIKINI BARISTA-LAWSUIT

Judge lets bikini barista stands stay open during lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of bikini baristas in Everett, Washington, who sued the city over new dress code ordinances that ban bare skin.

Multiple news outlets report U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman on Monday extended an injunction that prevents the city from enforcing the two laws. The injunction means the coffee stands can continue to operate while the lawsuit filed by seven baristas and the owner of a chain of coffee stands called “Hillbilly Hotties” makes its way through court.

Pechman wrote that the ordinances — one that attempted to impose a dress code and another that redefined lewd conduct in the city — are likely void for vagueness under the Fourteenth Amendment.

ECUADOR-CONOCO PHILLIPS

Ecuador to pay $337 million to ConocoPhillips subsidiary

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has agreed to pay $337 million to ConocoPhillips-subsidiary Burlington Resources five years after a ruling that the South American nation illegally expropriated valuable oil assets.

The Houston-based oil company announced the agreement Monday.

A World Bank Group tribunal ruled in December 2012 that Ecuador violated a bilateral investment treaty by expropriating significant oil investments. The panel awarded Burlington $380 million in damages earlier this year and determined Ecuador was entitled to $42 million for environmental harm that came as a result of the oil operations.

Ecuador is expected to pay the total amount by April.

MCDONALD’S-DOLLAR MENU

McDonald’s revives Dollar Menu name with $1, $2 and $3 items

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dollar Menu is making a comeback.

McDonald’s said Monday that it’s reviving the name of the once-popular value menu next month after a two-year absence, but this time the items will cost $1, $2 or $3.

Offering cheap eats has become a winning strategy for the world’s largest hamburger chain, and a way to fight off other low-priced chains. In October, it attributed a rise in a key sales figure during the third quarter to its $1 sodas and a two-for-$5 promotion called McPick 2. And as more people visited its restaurants for deals, McDonald’s said some also bought pricier burgers stuffed with crispy onions or guacamole, which helped sales.