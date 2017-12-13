Listen Live Sports

US judge: Covert FBI sources can testify while IDs hidden

December 13, 2017 4:50 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to preserve the secret identities of two covert FBI sources who gathered evidence against a man who tried to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria.

Federal District Judge Terrence Boyle on Tuesday said an FBI employee known as “Zaydan” and a non-government source called “Nusaybah” can testify in disguise or behind screens at the March trial of Basit Sheikh. He’s charged with providing material support to a terrorist group.

Sheikh, of Cary, North Carolina, was arrested in 2013 as he prepared to board a flight to the Middle East. He initially refused anti-psychotic drugs to address his schizophrenia, but he was forced to take them under court order and his trial can now proceed.

