Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US says WTO losing focus on trade, becoming litigation group

December 11, 2017 6:03 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States said Monday that the World Trade Organization is losing its focus on trade negotiation and “becoming a litigation-centered organization.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also complained that some WTO members try to gain concessions through lawsuits that he said they could never get at the negotiating table.

“We have to ask ourselves whether this is good for the institution and whether the current litigation structure makes sense,” Lighthizer said at the WTO’s ministerial meeting that is being held in Argentina.

Without naming names, he also said some member countries use their status as developing nations to obtain concessions and don’t follow WTO rules.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

“We need to clarify our understanding of development within the WTO,” he said. “We cannot sustain a situation in which new rules can only apply to the few, and that others will be given a pass in the name of self-proclaimed development status.”

President Donald Trump has said the policy of the U.S. “is to aggressively promote and use American-made goods.”

Some member nations that favor free trade have decried what they say are Trump’s protectionist measures. But many also acknowledge the 164-nation WTO needs reform.

“We believe that it’s not sustainable to advance in a scheme where one is always the protectionist and the other one (is) the one who always breaks the rules,” Argentine President Mauricio Macri said Sunday during the event’s launch.

“The problems of the WTO will be resolved with more WTO, not less WTO.”

Earlier this year, 10 WTO members, including the European Union, Canada and Japan, urged Washington to continue honoring the trade body’s “Government Procurement Agreement” that binds the U.S. and 45 other countries — mostly EU members — to open government procurement markets to foreign competition and make them more transparent.

        More senior executive reassignments are likely coming, Interior deputy says

This week’s meeting in Buenos Aires will also address issues including food and agriculture, e-commerce, fisheries, and development.

A network of worldwide civil society organizations says about 60 of its experts who were planning to attend had their credentials revoked by Argentina’s government.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary Carson shoots pool at Michigan Boys and Girls Club

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.