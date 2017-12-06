Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US warns Kenya’s opposition against Odinga ‘inauguration’

December 6, 2017 8:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is urging Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off an “inauguration ceremony” next week meant to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

A U.S. Embassy statement calls the Dec. 12 ceremony “extra-constitutional” and urges the opposition to work within Kenya’s laws to pursue electoral and other reforms.

The statement comes as the top U.S. official for African affairs, Donald Yamamoto, visits the East African economic hub after it faced months of political turmoil, including a repeat presidential election. He met with government and opposition leaders.

The opposition calls its planned swearing-in of Odinga “lawful” and blames so-called “stolen” elections for polarizing the country.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The U.S. statement also urges Kenya’s security forces to show “maximum restraint” after months of deadly clashes with opposition supporters.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.