Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

USS Little Rock due in New York in advance of commissioning

December 4, 2017 12:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new U.S. Navy ship is due in New York in advance of its commissioning, scheduled for later this month.

The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. Among them is the original USS Little Rock, which is now a floating museum.

A Navy ship has never before been commissioned alongside its namesake.

The original USS Little Rock was in service from August 1944 until 1976.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

The new $360 million version is known as a littoral combat ship and is lighter, faster and high-tech. It was built at a shipyard in Wisconsin.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.