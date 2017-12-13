Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Venezuela quickly resolves financial dispute with China

December 13, 2017 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s cash-strapped government has quickly settled a lawsuit filed by a state-run Chinese company, making good on an unpaid bill and appeasing an important ally that holds billions in the South American country’s debt.

The state-owned oil company PDVSA agreed to pay $21.5 million to a U.S. subsidiary of the Chinese company Sinopec. The payment is for a 45,000-ton shipment of steel rebar delivered in 2013.

The countries reached the settlement Monday, two weeks after Sinopec filed suit in a Houston federal court.

The dispute arose at a time when Venezuela is trying to renegotiate billions of dollars in foreign debt amid soaring inflation and U.S. sanctions.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

China is an important ally for Venezuela, bankrolling its socialist administration to the tune of $65 billion.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4986 0.0065 5.76%
L 2020 26.7833 0.0113 9.23%
L 2030 30.5517 0.0168 13.61%
L 2040 33.2467 0.0206 15.71%
L 2050 19.2454 0.0126 17.63%
G Fund 15.5224 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1246 0.0564 3.33%
C Fund 37.4304 -0.0160 20.49%
S Fund 47.9083 0.0829 17.67%
I Fund 30.3682 0.0502 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.