Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia town explores funding options for $30M park project

December 13, 2017 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town is exploring options to fund the transformation of farmland into a multipurpose park.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Christiansburg Town Council held a joint work session with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission on Tuesday to discuss plans for the Truman Wilson property. The plan to redevelop the 60-acre (24-hectare) land parcel to provide recreational offerings — such as soccer fields, dog parks and an amphitheater — is expected to cost about $30 million.

Council members expressed frustration over the long-stalled plans, and directed town treasurer Valerie Tweedie to explore financing options for just the first phase, estimated at $20 million, in the next 30-45 days.

Members discussed selling town-owned tracts, issuing bonds, raising property taxes and a referendum on a major tax increase as possible avenues.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.