Virginia town explores funding options for $30M park project

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town is exploring options to fund the transformation of farmland into a multipurpose park.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Christiansburg Town Council held a joint work session with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission on Tuesday to discuss plans for the Truman Wilson property. The plan to redevelop the 60-acre (24-hectare) land parcel to provide recreational offerings — such as soccer fields, dog parks and an amphitheater — is expected to cost about $30 million.

Council members expressed frustration over the long-stalled plans, and directed town treasurer Valerie Tweedie to explore financing options for just the first phase, estimated at $20 million, in the next 30-45 days.

Members discussed selling town-owned tracts, issuing bonds, raising property taxes and a referendum on a major tax increase as possible avenues.

