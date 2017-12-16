What new president? Rural Zimbabweans missed Mugabe drama

LUPANE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Some in Zimbabwe’s far-flung areas still haven’t heard about the dramatic ouster of Robert Mugabe last month after 37 years in power.

“Don’t be silly, no one has that kind of power to remove Mugabe. He will die in office, that one,” says Sokuluhle Dube, selling cooked goat meat at a cattle auction far from the capital, Harare.

As new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa tries to revive a shattered economy, the changes his government hopes to hurry along are bumping up against a rural lifestyle.

With infrastructure shaky or absent, news often travels by word of mouth.

Clearly not all of the news has arrived.