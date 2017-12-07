White House: Trump’s throat ‘was dry’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the president’s throat was merely dry when he seemed to slur his words.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was responding to internet speculation over President Donald Trump’s seemingly slurred words during a Wednesday address. Sanders says, “The president’s throat was dry – nothing more than that.”

Trump noticeably mispronounced ‘states,’ when concluding his address to the nation on his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Sanders says that Trump will undergo a physical in early 2018 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, adding, “Those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place.”