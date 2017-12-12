Listen Live Sports

Wild Senate race has nothing on past Alabama elections

December 12, 2017 9:03 am
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The wild Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is only the latest odd political campaign in Alabama.

In the 1954 race for attorney general, one of the candidates was assassinated. Democratic lawyer Albert Patterson was gunned down after campaigning to clean up Phenix City, Alabama, which was infested with illegal gambling, prostitution and other crime.

And the 1962 gubernatorial campaign included a 6-foot-8 candidate who seemed drunk on live television. James E. “Big Jim” Folsom claimed he’d been drugged. George Wallace won that race and later promised “segregation forever” at his inaugural, ushering in a dark period of racial politics.

Moore has spent the final weeks of the campaign denying decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct in a race polls show is too close to call.

