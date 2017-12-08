With Trump, some African Americans to skip Mississippi event

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Many in Mississippi’s African-American community had waited decades for a civil rights museum. But with President Donald Trump coming to the museum’s opening Saturday, some will skip the eagerly anticipated opening. They say Trump’s policies are incompatible with honoring the African-American freedom struggle.

That movement was punctuated Thursday by civil rights icon and Democratic congressman John Lewis saying he wouldn’t speak at the opening ceremony, calling Trump’s presence an “insult.” U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi’s only Democrat in Congress, jointly announced his exit with Lewis.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant urges Mississippians to embrace the visit. Some African Americans, although opposed to Trump, say they’ll attend.

The White House says Trump hopes others will join him in recognizing “that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds.”