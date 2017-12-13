Listen Live Sports

Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

December 13, 2017 12:19 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate. Authorities are determining whether his initial appearance Wednesday will need to take place through closed-circuit video from the hospital.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Ullah has admitted he wanted to cause carnage with his homemade pipe bomb to avenge U.S. aggression toward the Islamic State group.

Ullah faces life in prison if convicted on charges of providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related counts. There was no response to a message left with his attorney.

