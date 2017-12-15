Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemeni officials say foreign aid workers have left port city

December 15, 2017 9:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say foreign humanitarian workers with the U.N. and other international organizations have left the port city of Hodeida because of intensified fighting there.

The officials said Friday that Yemen’s Shite rebels stepped up fighting with forces loyal to the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi along the coast of Hodeida and western Yemen.

The officials say local employees with the U.N. and other organizations are now doing the humanitarian work in Hodeida. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi has been at war with Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Rebel-held Hodeida is a lifeline for most of Yemen’s population and has long been blockaded by the coalition.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Family plays with Discovery Agents app in national forest

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.