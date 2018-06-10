Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

10 months of Nevada pot sales exceed year-end projection

June 29, 2018 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Tax collections on recreational marijuana sales in Nevada have exceeded projections for the entire fiscal year in just the first 10 months since they became legal last July.

Nevada Department of Taxation Director Bill Anderson says the $6.5 million in pot tax revenues in April slipped a bit from the monthly high of $7 million in March.

But the combined revenues from medical and recreational marijuana are now at 110 percent of what was projected for all of fiscal 2018 — a total of $55.5 million so far. Overall sales have reached $433.5 million.

Anderson says taxable revenue from marijuana-related sales is growing about 17 percent faster than total sales tax collections.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Sales of taxable products and services statewide are up $1.96 billion over the 10 months, while marijuana-related sales have increased $338 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington