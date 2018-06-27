Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland primaries remain undecided after registration error

June 27, 2018 11:56 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The outcome of a number of races in Maryland remains unknown after a voter registration error forced as many as 80,000 voters to cast provisional ballots.

The problem affected voters who tried to change information about their registration through the Motor Vehicle Administration. That information wasn’t transmitted to election officials.

Poll workers were told to instruct the affected voters to use provisional ballots for Tuesday’s primary. Election officials said they would likely not know until Friday how many such ballots were issued, and they won’t even be counted until July 5.

The Associated Press did not call some races Tuesday night. Still undecided is the four-way Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive, and several legislative seats.

