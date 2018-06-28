Aide to Trump adviser Roger Stone resisting Mueller subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide of President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone is resisting a subpoena to provide documents and testify before a grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Andrew Miller worked during the 2016 campaign for Stone, whose contacts are being scrutinized in Mueller’s probe of Russian attempts to influence the election. Miller’s lawyer, Paul Kamenar, says he is filing a motion Thursday to quash the subpoena. The move was first disclosed by The New York Times.

The special counsel has spent months investigating Russian meddling in the election and whether Trump campaign aides played any role in the foreign interference plot. Stone has denied that he worked with Russia during the campaign.

This story has been corrected to show the lawyer’s last name is Kamenar, not Kamener.

