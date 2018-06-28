Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Aide to Trump adviser Roger Stone resisting Mueller subpoena

June 28, 2018 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide of President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone is resisting a subpoena to provide documents and testify before a grand jury in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Andrew Miller worked during the 2016 campaign for Stone, whose contacts are being scrutinized in Mueller’s probe of Russian attempts to influence the election. Miller’s lawyer, Paul Kamenar, says he is filing a motion Thursday to quash the subpoena. The move was first disclosed by The New York Times.

The special counsel has spent months investigating Russian meddling in the election and whether Trump campaign aides played any role in the foreign interference plot. Stone has denied that he worked with Russia during the campaign.

___

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

This story has been corrected to show the lawyer’s last name is Kamenar, not Kamener.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington