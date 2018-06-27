Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Immigrant parents try to reunite with kids

June 27, 2018 8:01 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Some of the immigrant parents separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border have spent weeks battling one of the world’s most complex immigration systems to find their youngsters.

In El Paso, three dozen parents released Sunday from a U.S. detention center started a feverish search for their children, using the landline phone at a shelter run by Annunciation House.

Some rushed to catch buses bound for New York, Dallas and the West Coast to live with family members in the hope that establishing residency will make it easier to get their kids back.

Wilson Romero was separated from 5-year-old daughter in May. Romero, who has her name tattooed under his right arm, hoped to reunite with her in California, at the home of his mother, a recent immigrant herself.

Another asylum-seeker at Annunciation House, Iris Eufragio of Honduras, planned to stay with relatives in Maryland, though her 6-year-old son has been located at a holding facility in Arizona. She reached him by phone Tuesday and had to struggle to keep her composure.

