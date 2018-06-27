Listen Live Sports

Apple, Samsung settle 7-year battle over smartphone design

June 27, 2018 7:41 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bitter rivals notified U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed Wednesday. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple $539 million for copying some of the iPhone’s innovations in some of Samsung’s competing products. The verdict was reached after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.

Apple had been seeking more than $1 billion in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay $28 million.

