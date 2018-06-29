Listen Live Sports

Author calls Democrats ‘party of slave plantations’

June 29, 2018 7:23 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Attendees at a conference of Florida Republicans applauded and laughed during a speech in which a conservative provocateur said the Democratic Party was historically the party of the Ku Klux Klan and segregation.

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza referred to the Democratic Party as the “party of slave plantations” at the Sunshine Summit conference on Friday.

D’Souza also said the political platform of the Nazi Party in Germany would sound similar to that of the Democratic Party if the word “Jew” were replaced with “the top 1 percent.”

President Trump recently pardoned D’Souza, who was convicted of a campaign finance violation in 2014.

In February, D’Souza mocked on Twitter a photo of Parkland, Florida, students upset over the failure to ban assault weapons in Florida. He later apologized.

