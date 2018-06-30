Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

California college security specialist killed, suspect shot

June 30, 2018 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California college public security specialist has been stabbed to death and the suspect fatally shot by police.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that the 37-year-old victim’s body was found in his patrol truck Friday afternoon on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona.

Department spokeswoman Trina Schrader said witnesses found the suspect nearby and that campus police fatally shot him about 30 minutes later.

Schrader says the knife used to kill the victim was recovered. She didn’t release any more details or the identities of the victim and suspect.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The public polytechnic university, east of Los Angeles, has more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington