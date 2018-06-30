California college security specialist killed, suspect shot

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California college public security specialist has been stabbed to death and the suspect fatally shot by police.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Saturday that the 37-year-old victim’s body was found in his patrol truck Friday afternoon on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona.

Department spokeswoman Trina Schrader said witnesses found the suspect nearby and that campus police fatally shot him about 30 minutes later.

Schrader says the knife used to kill the victim was recovered. She didn’t release any more details or the identities of the victim and suspect.

Advertisement

The public polytechnic university, east of Los Angeles, has more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.