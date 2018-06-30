Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

China’s manufacturing weakens in June amid trade tensions

June 30, 2018 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity decelerated in June as U.S.-Chinese trade tensions added to concern the economy is cooling due to tighter government controls on lending, a survey showed Saturday.

The National Statistics Bureau’s purchasing managers’ index declined to 51.5 from May’s 51.9 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an acceleration.

China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology but economic indicators already are turning down after Beijing tightened lending controls to rein in a rise in debt.

Exports have shrunk as a share of China’s economy and contribute less than 1 percent of annual growth but still support millions of manufacturing jobs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Indicators of exports, new orders and manufacturing all weakened in June, the NBS survey showed. It is conducted in partnership with an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts this year’s Chinese economic growth to decline from last year’s 6.9 percent to a still-robust 6.6 percent. Longer-term, the IMF expects growth to decline to 5.5 percent by 2023.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington