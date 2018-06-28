Listen Live Sports

Chinese navy hospital ship’s 11-nation tour includes Vanuatu

June 28, 2018 4:13 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China says it is sending a navy hospital ship to visit 11 countries including Vanuatu, where Australia has warned Beijing against building a military base.

Beijing’s defense ministry said the People’s Liberation Army Navy ship, “Peace Ark,” is leaving Thursday to provide humanitarian assistance and free medical aid and to conduct exchanges, including opening the ship for visits.

In May, China and Vanuatu denied media reports that Beijing had approached the South Pacific nation, which has a population of 280,000, about building a permanent military presence there.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday that Australia will negotiate a security treaty with Vanuatu, just weeks after he warned China against building a military base there.

