Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Colombia to use herbicide drones against record coca harvest

June 26, 2018 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government said Tuesday it has authorized the use of herbicide-spraying drones to tackle a record surge in cocaine production.

The decision was announced a day after a White House report said that land devoted to coca production in Colombia had surged to a record 209,000 hectares (516,450 acres) last year.

Outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos three years ago banned the aerial spraying of coca crops in response to a constitutional court ruling pointing out health and environmental risks.

But he said Tuesday that drones fly at lower altitudes than spray planes and are akin to current practices by which ground-based eradication crews spray glyphosate herbicide from tanks mounted on their backs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

He added that Colombia aims to remove 110,000 hectares of coca this use through forced eradication and crop substitution programs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington