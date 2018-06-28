Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Congo says countdown toward end of Ebola outbreak begins

June 28, 2018 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health ministry says the countdown toward the end of its latest Ebola outbreak has begun, as all people who were in contact with the last confirmed case have passed the 21-day incubation period with no sign of the virus.

The ministry announced the milestone Thursday. The outbreak’s end can be declared when two incubation periods, or 42 days, pass without any new confirmed cases.

There have been 38 confirmed Ebola cases, including 14 deaths, since the outbreak was declared in early May. Congo has had nine outbreaks of the virus, which was first discovered there in 1976.

The health ministry says rapid international and national mobilization, including a vaccination campaign, helped contain the outbreak that spread to several health zones, including a city of more than 1.2 million.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington