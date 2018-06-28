Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court: Arizona lawmaker kicked out amid #MeToo can run again

June 28, 2018 2:44 am
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — The first state lawmaker in the nation to be first kicked out of office amid sexual misconduct claims since the #MeToo movement started can run for state Senate, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The justices said Don Shooter’s name can appear on the ballot in the Aug. 28 Republican primary because it appears he’s still a resident of the district he wants to represent.

An opponent, Brent Backus, had filed a legal challenge saying Shooter doesn’t live at an address in Yuma as he claims.

The state House expelled Shooter in February after investigators concluded he sexually harassed at least seven women, including fellow lawmakers.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He has apologized for what he called insensitive comments involving women but said he never sought to touch anyone or have a sexual relationship.

Shooter previously represented a district that includes parts of Yuma and Phoenix.

The state Supreme Court affirmed the decision of a Maricopa County Superior Court judge that Shooter has treated his Yuma apartment as his primary residence in the five years that he’s lived there.

Shooter has filed more than 800 signatures to qualify for the primary election ballot in the southwestern Arizona district.

Other candidates seeking the district’s Senate seat are Republican Sen. Sine Kerr, a dairy farmer who was appointed to fill the seat, and Democrat Michelle Harris.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington