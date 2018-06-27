Listen Live Sports

Danish leader urges Ukraine counterpart to speed up reforms

June 27, 2018
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister has urged his Ukrainian counterpart to speed up reforms at home because some “are moving forward at snail’s pace.”

Lars Loekke Rasmussen told Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman Wednesday that “hard work still remains,” adding “further reforms are Ukraine’s ticket to freedom and long term stability.”

Denmark is hosting an international conference on reforms in Ukraine, attended by EU’s foreign policy chief and several European Union foreign ministers.

The Ukrainian government has faced Western criticism for failing to make efficient anti-corruption efforts.

Earlier this month, the parliament in Kiev approved creating an anti-corruption court, a key step toward restoring international financial aid. But the finance minister, who had been an important reform advocate, was fired.

