The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
DC Metro to restructure board amid pressure by lawmakers

June 29, 2018 12:44 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The governing board of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has voted to change its structure after Virginia lawmakers pushed for voting members to have more power.

The Washington Post reports the 16-member board voted Thursday to ban nonvoting “alternates” outside of its eight “principal” members from participating in board or committee proceedings. Virginia lawmakers demanded the change as a condition to the Metro receiving the state’s share of $500 million in new annual funding.

Supporters say the move will streamline discussions and increase expertise. Alternate board members are assigned to represent specific jurisdictions, and several voting and nonvoting members say the change will restrict some of the board’s most knowledgeable members. The newspaper reports lawmakers and region leaders have been interested in changing the board for years.

