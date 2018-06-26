Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Delaware Air National Guard troops deploy to southwest Asia

June 26, 2018 8:11 am
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — More than 100 Delaware Air National Guard personnel are deploying to southwest Asia this week.

WDEL-FM reports the first group of soldiers departed the New Castle County Airport aboard two C-130H Hercules transport planes Monday morning.

Gov. John Carney and Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons attended a farewell event for the guard members and their families. Timmons says the Delaware crews will join guardsmen from Texas to form a unit supporting U.S. Central Command.

The airmen are from the 166th Operations Group and the 166th Maintenance Group. The Operations Group includes all C-130H aircrew and other personnel with various job functions. The Maintenance Group includes crews who maintain and repair the aircraft.

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

