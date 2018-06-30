Listen Live Sports

DHS chooses Vitiello to lead Immigration and Customs agency

June 30, 2018 6:56 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says Ronald D. Vitiello will serve as deputy director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and also take on the role of ICE’s acting director.

Vitiello currently serves as acting deputy commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He will lead ICE as the Trump administration deals with scrutiny over the separation of immigrant children from their relatives at the U.S. southern border.

Vitiello is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and was tapped to lead ICE after President Donald Trump’s pick, Thomas Homan, took himself out of the running and said he’d retire this summer.

Homan has been acting director since Trump took office and has overseen a surge in deportation arrests while advocating for Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

