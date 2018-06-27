Listen Live Sports

Egypt, Italy say slain researcher not seen on subway video

June 27, 2018 12:30 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Rome prosecutors say surveillance footage from the Cairo subway system on the day a slain Italian researcher disappeared does not include images of him. However, they say there are gaps in the footage.

Giulio Regeni, 28, was a Cambridge University doctoral student researching labor movements in Egypt when he was abducted in Cairo in February 2016. His body was found a few days later bearing marks of extensive, dayslong torture.

Wednesday’s joint statement by both prosecutors says the recordings do not show Giulio Regeni inside or near any metro stations. However, they say the gaps in the recordings need “further sophisticated examinations.”

Italian prosecutors say Regeni had been under Egyptian police surveillance. Egypt’s security services have denied any role in Regeni’s murder.

