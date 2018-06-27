Listen Live Sports

Ethel Kennedy, 90, to join fast protesting family separation

June 27, 2018 12:24 pm
 
< a min read
BOSTON (AP) — The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to participate in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The Boston Globe reports Ethel Kennedy plans to join several of her family members and dozens of activists who each plan to fast for 24 hours and make a donation equal to the value of the food they would have eaten.

The organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is holding what it calls a “hunger strike and prayer chain” over 24 days in honor of an estimated 2,400 children separated from parents because of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy for immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally at the Mexican border.

Kerry Kennedy heads the organization. She says her mother is “very joyful” about participating in the protest.

