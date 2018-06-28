Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ethics Committee expands review of Arizona congressman

June 28, 2018 1:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee says it has formed an investigative panel to determine whether Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona and his chief of staff violated campaign finance laws and various office spending rules.

Schweikert is serving his fourth term representing a Scottsdale, Arizona district.

The panel says it’s reviewing whether Schweikert or his top aide, Richard Oliver Schwab, used office funds for impermissible purposes. It’s also looking at whether Schweikert’s congressional campaign received improper contributions from Schwab and other office staff.

The panel is also looking at whether Schwab received more outside income than allowed for congressional staff.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The review stems from a referral from the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

Schweikert tells Fox News “this was a clerical screw-up” and “we should have caught it.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington