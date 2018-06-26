Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EU membership talks for Albania, Macedonia set for June 2019

June 26, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member states have agreed to opening membership talks with Albania and Macedonia in a year if reform efforts in the two nations continue to progress.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva of Bulgaria, the country currently holding the EU presidency, said Tuesday it was “an important day” for the two nations and “for the Western Balkans as a whole.”

Many of the EU’s member states supported opening up the accession talks immediately. France and the Netherlands opposed the step, saying they first wanted to the reforms sustained.

The EU currently has 28 members, although Britain is set to leave at the end of March 2019.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington