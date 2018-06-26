Listen Live Sports

Feds ban drones over many prisons, Coast Guard facilities

June 26, 2018 2:10 pm
 
Federal officials are banning drone flights over 30 federal prisons and Coast Guard facilities around the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that drones will be barred from the air up to 400 feet above the facilities.

The FAA says it’s responding to requests from the Justice and Homeland Security departments.

Prison officials have raised concern that drones could be used to drop contraband to inmates. Security experts have warned that terrorists could use drones for attacks inside the U.S. and it would be difficult to shoot them down without putting innocent people in danger.

An FAA spokesman says the new restrictions started June 20 at 10 Coast Guard facilities and 19 federal prisons and will be extended to another prison in July.

