Firm hired to investigate lawmaker also donated to him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Campaign finance filings show a law firm that cleared one of Ohio’s most powerful state lawmakers of a sexual harassment allegation in April gave to the politician’s campaign while the probe was going on.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister’s PAC contributed $1,000 to Republican Rep. Bill Seitz in March.

The Associated Press reported June 15 that Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office selected Taft to conduct the review and Seitz had worked there 36 years.

A watchdog group filed a grievance against Taft alleging Seitz’s past employment there represented a conflict.

DeWine’s office says the firm cleared an internal conflict check. Seitz says he had no role in the hiring and that the firm’s contribution violates no relevant legal ethics rules.

Email messages seeking comment were left for the law firm.

