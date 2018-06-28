Listen Live Sports

Florida families form advocacy group ‘Stand With Parkland’

June 28, 2018 9:18 am
 
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The families of students and faculty killed in a mass Florida school shooting formed a bipartisan organization to address school safety, mental health and gun ownership.

The group Stand With Parkland launched Thursday, seeking donations and members nationwide.

As families of the 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and employees who died in the Feb. 14 massacre, they aim to partner with politicians, teachers, law enforcement authorities and other officials to improve school safety through laws and policy.

Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed, told the Sun Sentinel they want to provide a vehicle for action for people asking how they can help the families.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

