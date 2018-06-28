Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
French alleged extreme-right suspects charged in attack plot

June 28, 2018 3:44 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official said Thursday that ten people linked to France’s extreme far-right movement who are suspected of planning an attack have been handed preliminary charges.

The source said charges issued Wednesday night include “criminal terrorist conspiracy.” Six were placed in detention and four were released under judicial supervision.

The official was speaking anonymously because he wasn’t allowed to disclose the information.

The suspects, aged from 32 to 69 including one woman, were allegedly members of a group whose goal was to “fight the Islamic peril.”

The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that an array of weapons and potential bomb-making equipment were found. Authorities feared a violent act but “at this stage” couldn’t determine targets, it added.

