Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gambia’s president announces major Cabinet reshuffle

June 29, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s president has named a new vice president in a major Cabinet reshuffle that also integrates a minister who served under former leader Yahya Jammeh.

President Adama Barrow announced Friday that Ousainou Darboe, the head of the United Democratic Party, is the new vice resident. He replaces Fatoumata Tambajang, who will be redeployed into the foreign service.

Darboe was among more than a dozen political prisoners who were detained after protests against Jammeh and released in December 2016 after he lost the election to Barrow.

Barrow also said Momodou Tangara, who had served under Jammeh, is now Minister of Foreign Affairs.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The new Cabinet shows signs of a political divide within the coalition parties that backed Barrow for president, as the UDP emerges as the new leading party in Gambia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington