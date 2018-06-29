Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German parliament approves Greece debt-relief package

June 29, 2018 5:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament has approved a debt relief package for Greece that is meant to help wean the country off its rescue loans as its eight-year bailout program comes to a close.

Lawmakers in Berlin voted 410-226 on Friday to support the package, which Greece’s European creditors and the International Monetary Fund agreed on last week. There were seven abstentions.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told parliament that “what we are sending here is a signal of European solidarity.” He said that Greece will be able to stand on its own two feet after the bailout program concludes in August and “Greece is on the right path.”

Greece will remain under enhanced supervision by its creditors.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington