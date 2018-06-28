Governor asks for bigger rate cut in veto; lawmakers decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has taken the expected step of vetoing a bill that did not entirely eliminate a charge customers of a private utility are paying for two nuclear plants that were never finished.

The veto was almost immediately overridden by the House and Senate, putting a 15 percent temporary rate cut for South Carolina Electric & Gas into law.

In Thursday’s veto message, McMaster also asked lawmakers to stay and pass a bill that fully eliminates the 18 percent surcharge on South Carolina Electric & Gas bills because that was the only fair solution. It was ignored.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy again said the rate cuts for six months could cause it to pull out of a proposed merger with SCE&G’s parent company SCANA Corp.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.