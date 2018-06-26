Listen Live Sports

Houston man recruited by IS gets 18-month prison term

June 26, 2018 2:52 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A University of Houston student who pleaded guilty to providing material support to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Asher Abid Khan was also sentenced Monday to five years of supervision.

The Houston Chronicle reports that U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes says the 23-year-old man has shown potential for rehabilitation. Federal authorities expressed shock; they had recommended a more than 20-year term.

Khan is a U.S. citizen. He says he felt torn between American and Pakistani culture and saddened by videos online of children in war-torn Syria.

Prosecutors say Khan and a friend planned to meet near the Syrian border in 2014. Khan made it to Turkey but returned to Houston shortly after. Khan helped his friend connect with and pay an IS recruiter.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

