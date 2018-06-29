Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Idaho GOP lawmaker criticized over social media post

June 29, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state representative is being criticized for what critics say was a threatening social media message directed at young students protesting the state GOP convention.

Priscilla Giddings, a combat veteran and U.S. Air Force Reserves pilot, posted a photo of herself standing with three protesters on Facebook Friday. The protesters were holding signs advocating for gun control, and Giddings’ caption read in part, “Do you think I should show these girls the empty 30mm shell I have in the truck?”

Critics quickly began weighing in, some claiming the caption was meant as a threat. Chelsea Clinton was among those commenting on Twitter, calling the post “monstrous.”

Giddings wasn’t able to be immediately reached for comment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington