Iran’s supreme leader urges judiciary to secure ‘businesses’

June 27, 2018 6:15 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader is urging the country’s judiciary to take measures to secure people’s “businesses and lives” amid economic protests that have struck the capital, Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a meeting with judiciary officials on Wednesday that authorities need to ensure an “atmosphere of security” and that the judiciary “must confront those who disrupt economic security.”

Khamenei’s remarks where his first reference to the three days of protests that have erupted in Tehran, including protesters confronting police outside parliament and officers firing tear gas at the demonstrators. The rallies even lead to the temporary closure of the city’s Grand Bazaar.

The economic trouble comes as international firms have pulled away from Iran after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

