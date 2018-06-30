Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Iran’s top leader alleges US, allies behind recent unrest

June 30, 2018 7:00 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader has accused the United States and allies of fomenting unrest in Iran.

State TV Sunday quotes Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying the U.S. has formed a coalition with other regional countries that is unable to defeat Iran.

Khamenei didn’t name any specific nations in the so-called coalition but alleged it is imposing economic pressure on Iran to “separate the nation from the system.”

He says: “If the U.S. was able to overpower the Islamic system, it would not have needed to form a coalition with notorious countries of the region to create chaos, unrest and insecurity in Iran.”

Last week, online videos showed police firing tear gas at protesters angered by Iran’s cratering economy. It was the first such confrontation after similar demonstrations rocked the country at the start of the year.

